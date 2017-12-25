Veteran Bengali actor Partha Mukhopadhyay passed away on December 25 at the age of 70. He breathed his last at a private hospital in South Kolkata, according to family sources. He was suffering from kidney problem for long.

The famed actor, who was well known for his boy-next-door looks, made his debut in 1958 as a child artist in the Bengali film Maa, directed by Chitton Basu.

Later, he was cast in Atithia, which was adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's cult short story. He acted in Sinha's Aponjon as well.

Being a versatile actor, he would play any kind of character brilliantly, be it a comedy film or serious role. At that time, he was a very reliable choice to portray the on screen son or brother of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar.

Some of his noteworthy films are — Balika Bodhu (1967), Dhonyi Meye (1971), Agnishwar (1975), Amar Prithivi (1985), Baag Bandi Khela (1975). He worked with renowned Bengali film directors including Tarun Majumder and Goutam Ghosh.

West Bengali Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express grief on his demise as she wrote, "Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Partha Mukherjee. My deepest condolences to his family and fans."

The state government had conferred the veteran actor with a special award for his contribution to Bengali films.

His body has been taken to his residence first from the hospital and then to Technicians' Studio to pay the last tribute, according to PTI.

The actor is survived his wife.