Bengali TV actress Moumita Saha was found dead in her flat in Kolkata. The 23-year-old actress allegedly ended her life as she was depressed for not making it big in the film industry.

Moumita was found hanging from the ceiling Friday, and a suicide note was recovered from her flat, according to The Times of India report.

She apparently resorted to the extreme step as she failed to get work in the film industry. Moumita, who used to stay alone in the flat, did not answer the phone calls from her parents since Friday morning after which they asked the landlord to check the house.

The landlord, having received no response from her even after repeated calls, broke open the door only to find her hanging from the ceiling, the report added.

Moumita in her suicide note reportedly said that she was depressed for not getting success in her career, and apologized to her parents for killing herself. Her last post on Facebook was on January 18. The cryptic caption to the photo hinted at her sad state of mind.

However, co-actors from the Bengali serial Swapno Udan and other friends from the industry said they did not find her depressed and were shocked to hear the news.

"It is a shocking news to me. No matter what a life should not end like this. It's very sad," the publication quoted co-actor Rahul Banerjee as saying.

Another co-actress Koel Sanchari also expressed deep shock and grief over her demise in a Facebook post.

"Alap #Swapno_uran korte gie, jekodin kaj korechi eksathe makeup room share korechi... Tor kotha mathay ghurche akhon.... Besi diner alap na holeo vabte parini tor sathe amar bondhutter poth ta atotukui...... Amader ses kotha holir din ei holir pic ta niyei hoy..... Tor ichhe chilo amar bari asar, ami bolechilam pore ekdin asis amar akhon exam cholche, kintu tui je ato dure chole jabi bujhte parini... Kno holo eta janina... Kichu bolar vasa nei amar...

RIP Moumita..."

Loose translation: I shared makeup room with you during the time I was associated with Swapno Udan. I am remembering you now constantly. Though we did not spend much time together, I never thought our friendship would be this short. Our last conversation was about this Holi picture. You wanted to come to my home, but I asked you to come some other day as I was having exams. But I can't believe you would go away so far. RIP Moumita.

The police are currently checking her call details in case there was any abetment of suicide.