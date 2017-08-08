It will leave you in a shock but at the same time, it is also the reality in the India which is yet to set its foot in the 21st century. A woman, accused of indulging in witchcraft, used to sit on her husband's chest in the dead of the night daily to suck his blood eventually causing his death. The bone-chilling incident has happened in Sadaipur village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, according to ABP Ananda news channel.

The woman, Sabitri, who was married to her dead husband Abhijit Bagdi a few years ago, has been accused of practising witchcraft on their house premises by her in-laws. Her mother-in-law has complained that a few days ago during the new moon, Sabitri gave a bath to her husband and then made him lie besides the trishul she planted on their house premises; sat on his chest and bit his lips and sucked blood, the report added.

Abhijit reportedly fell ill from this point of time. On Sunday, August 6, he was admitted in a hospital in Burdwan and he was administered three bottles of blood after the doctors said he was anaemic. Yet, the man passed away, the report said.

The couple's neighbours have also claimed of having seen Sabitri walking in a rhythmic style in the middle of the night and when somebody asked her about it, she said she is a "dakini" (witch) and if anybody tried to stop her, she would suck his/her blood as well. When asked, an unmoved Sabitri said she did all this to ward off evil from his in-laws.

The villagers attacked the family of Sabitri when they came home on Sunday, the report added and the police had to step in to rescue them. Sabitri has been detained.