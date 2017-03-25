It appears like Italian motorcycle maker Benelli's Tornado 302 is finally getting a launch date in India. Benelli Tornado 302, the fully-faired sibling of TNT 300, is now being rumoured to make its entry into the Indian market in May.

A report of CarandBike claims that the upcoming Benelli Tornado bike has received clearance from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and is now being prepared for its launch. It was earlier reported that the launch of Benelli Tornado 302 was delayed as the company was waiting to get the approval from ARAI.

In terms of dimension, it measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg. Powering the full-faired version of Benelli TNT 300 is 300 cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that can churn out 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm. This is the same engine that does duty in TNT 300.

Benelli Tornado 302 employs 41mm upside down forks at front and mono suspension at the rear. It gets twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single piston caliper brake for the rear.

Benelli Tornado 302 is one of the highly anticipated bike launches of this year and is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. When launched, the bike will go up against Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3.

Source: CarandBike