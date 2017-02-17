Italian motorcycle maker Benelli's much-awaited 300cc motorcycle – the Tornado 302—was expected to make its entry into the Indian market in January 2017, but it never happened. The latest buzz on the web is that the launch of the Benelli Tornado 302 has been pushed to a later date.

A report by Bikewale says the Tornado 302, the fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 is now being upgraded to BS-IV emission standard and is now expected to be launched in the country by April this year.

Built on a trestle frame, the fully-faired version of the TNT 300 gets power from an in-line two-cylinder four-stroke four-valve DOHC engine that can dish out 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm. There could be slight changes in the power figure quoted here, as the engine is now upgraded to BS-IV.

Benelli Tornado 302 measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and can reportedly attain a top speed of over 170kmph.

The Benelli Tornado 302 features 41mm upside down forks at front and mono suspension at the rear. It comes with a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and uses twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single piston caliper brake for the rear. The bike will offer ABS in India, but it is not sure whether ABS will come as standard or optional. The Benelli Tornado 302 likely to be launched in India as 302R and will take on the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3.

Source: Bikewale