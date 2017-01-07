Italian motorcycle maker Benelli is expected to launch its minibike TNT Naked T-135 in India around March. Currently, it is believed to be undergoing final rounds of testing in the country.

Now, ahead of its arrival in India, TNT Naked T-135 has been snapped once again, this time the bike was caught on camera during a photoshoot. In the latest images posted on a TeamBHP forum shows Benelli TNT Naked T-135 in its virtually undisguised form. While most of the details of TNT Naked T-135 are known to biking lovers as it made an appearance at the Auto Expo 2016, the latest images are a good indicator of the arrival of the model.

The 135cc bike, which is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in India, will come powered by a 135cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned to pump in 12.6hp at 9,000rpm and 10.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The engine of the minibike will come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Benelli TNT Naked T-135, that draws inspiration from its bigger TNT siblings, will ride on 12-inch wheels and feature 7.2 litres fuel tank capacity and a twin-pipe exhaust. It comes employed with inverted forks up front and a mono shock absorber at the rear.

Benelli retails its models in India through DSK Motowheels. The company is also expected to launch the 300cc motorcycle -- Tornado 302 in the country this year. The current portfolio of Benelli in India includes TNT 25, TNT 300, TNT 600i, TNT 600 GT, TNT 899 and TNT R 1130.

Image Source: TeamBHP