Benelli Leoncino, the scrambler model from Italian motorcycle maker has been rumoured for India launch soon after the Auto Expo 2016. Though the company has not confirmed its arrival here, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman of DSK Motowheels, confirmed three new bikes coming to India. Among the three, one is believed to be the Leoncino scrambler.

Now the test mule of the Leoncino scrambler under camouflage has been spotted in India for the first time and it cements the rumours that the model will be launched in India soon. Multiple reports claim DSK Benelli, the Indian arm of the Italian automaker will launch the Leoncino at Auto Expo 2018 in February.

Benelli unveiled the Leoncino scrambler at the 2015 EICMA show. Designed at the new style centre of Benelli in its historical stronghold of Pesaro in Italy, the Leoncino bears a lot of resemblance to the Ducati Scrambler range in terms of design.

The Leoncino comes with low exhaust position, chunky wheels, USD front forks with 50mm diameter topped with a LED light.

The seat is finished in Alcantara leather and the rear gets an LED tail light. The tyres are 110/80 section up front and 150/17 section at the rear, which is fitted on 19-inch and 17-inch wheels, respectively.

The scrambler model is powered by a brand new 499.6cc, twin-cylinder engine with liquid cooling that develops 46.9bhp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm torque at 4,500rpm combined with a six-speed gearbox.

The scrambler motorcycle is equipped with 320mm twin disc brakes with four-piston caliper up front, while rear tyres get 260mm single disc with two-piston caliper.

The motorcycle will feature standard ABS in the production model. It will be launched as a premium product in DSK Benelli's line-up with an estimated price range of Rs 6 to 7 lakh.

Photo Source: MotorOctane