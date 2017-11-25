Italian premium motorcycle maker Benelli had one of an exciting stall at the EICMA show held in the first week of this month. Apart from the Royal Enfield-rivalling Imperiale 400, India relevant model from Benelli was the 302S.

A report in FastBikes India now claims DSK Benelli, the Indian subsidiary of Benelli is set to launch 302S in six months. The new motorcycle will replace the entry-level model TNT 300 in India.

Compared to the TNT 300, the new 302S features far more modern and contemporary styling. The inspiration for design come is from the 402S, which Benelli unveiled in the same show. The 302S boast off modern-looking headlamp with LED DRLs along the side. The split section in the middle will remind us the new KTM 390 Duke.

The 302S features muscular fuel tank design and chiseled body panels. The trellis frame in red colour adds sportiness with its contrasting finish. It gets minimal fairing at the rear and split grab rail. Overall, the design is simple yet clean and sporty. Another notable addition in the 302S is the fully digital instrument cluster.

The motorcycle will continue to draw power from a 300cc parallel twin motor. It develops 38hp of power and 25.8Nm of torque in the TNT 300. DSK Benelli may tweak power and torque figures for the 302S.

Meanwhile, the company has launched ABS-equipped version of the TNT 300 at Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new ABS equipped Benelli TNT 300 is about Rs 26,000 more expensive than the standard version and replaces the non-ABS model. TheTNT 300 ABS gets no changes apart from the addition of the safety feature. It is a dual-channel unit that can be switched off for an adventurous ride.