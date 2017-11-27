It's been just a week since Benafsha Soonawalla got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. But it looks like she is already missing Priyank Sharma in the world outside.

Benafsha, who grabbed eyeballs for her intimacy with Priyank inside the house, was apparently unhappy with the latter for making wrong statements about their relationship in the house. She clarified to her fans that all the physical stuff like Priyank kissing her and hugging her were nothing but sweet gestures between two good friends.

Though Benafsha is upset with Priyank, she is kind of missing him since they got very close to each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She posted a collage of her memorable moments that she shared with Priyank with a caption that read, "You'll find your way #sopissedtho #fool #kindamissyourface."

You'll find your way #sopissedtho #fool #kindamissyourface A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:20am PST

However, her fans, who were totally disappointed with her stint in the house and growing closeness with Priyank, seemed to be quite upset with her for supporting Priyank who recently made some nasty comments against Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan on the show.

Recently, in an unseen video, Priyank seemed to be quite concerned about the consequences that await him outside the Bigg Boss house. He told Luv Tyagi that he regrets getting close to Benafsha in the house. He was also heard saying that even though both him and Benaf have their own relationships, somehow, they got attracted to each other inside the house.

Priyank was also heard saying that he was thankful that he and Benafsha didn't get physical in the house and doesn't want to lose his girlfriend Divya Agarwal who has already called it quit with him.

Meanwhile, Benafsha was quoted as saying in her recent interview that Varun Sood is not her boyfriend but shares a good rapport with him since he understands her well.