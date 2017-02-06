Binu Seens photography

Malayalam actor Lalu Alex's son Ben got married to Kottayam-based Meenu Cyril at a grand ceremony on Monday, February 6. The couple exchanged the wedding vows as per Knanaya (endogamous group in the Saint Thomas Christian community of Kerala) rituals at Holy Kings Knanaya Catholic Church in Piravom, Kerala.

Check pre-wedding photoshoot of Ben and Meenu

While the groom looked handsome in a black tuxedo, the gorgeous bride was seen in a white gown and complimented her looks with diamond ornaments. The grand reception following the wedding ceremony is expected to be graced by big names of the Malayalam entertainment industry.

The betrothal ceremony of Ben and Meenu was held at Backwater Ripples resort in Kumarakom, Kerala, on February 2, and videos and photos of the event have already surfaced online. A few days before the engagement, the pre-wedding photo shoot of the couple by Binu Seens had also become a hit online.

The couple initially hogged the limelight after photos of their marriage resgitration went viral on the social media. Netizens, who thought Lalu Alex would have opted for a simple ceremony on his son's marriage, were praising the actor for setting an example for many others, who shell out a lot of money for a big fat celebrity wedding. However, putting the rumours mills to rest, the actor had come forward clarifying that the registration was conducted earlier to get the visas since Ben is planning to move to London where Meenu is settled.

Check out the photos and videos of the wedding ceremony here:

Here are the photos and videos of betrothal and wedding eve ceremonies:

