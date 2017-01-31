It is clear that Ben Affleck will no more direct the solo Batman movie, but will remain as the producer and the main lead actor. The 44-year-old actor's recent portrayal as the Caped Crusader is in Justice League, that is set for release in theatres on November 17.

There has been buzz in the air that Affleck might not direct the solo Batman movie. In an earlier interview with The Guardian, the Live by Night actor hinted that he was not sure of stepping behind the camera for the Batman movie.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," Ben Affleck said in a statement to Variety.

Discussing with the Warner Bros. Studio, the Gone Girl actor made the final decision of not taking the responsibility of direction.

"I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

However, the question is — will the decision affect the movie anyway? What can we expect from the change?

So, firstly, now Affleck is out of the scene, who will be the next director? As the search for the new director will begin soon, Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is on the top of the list.

It's likely no surprise if we get to see Justice League helmer Zack Snyder or The Dark Knight helmer Tim Burton stepping in as the director. It is because they are already familiar with the players. Also, Christopher Nolan will be absolute apt in the business.

Secondly, as Ben Affleck has already completed writing the script, it is very certain that his script will be used in the movie. But, along with the new director, the script is likely to change. Now fans have to wait to see whether the new director will follow the entire script written by Affleck or adds a new punch or discard it entirely.

In the stand-alone Batman movie, Affleck is set to star opposite Joe Manganiello. There is no new information regarding the release date of the movie.