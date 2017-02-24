After much speculation about Ben Affleck stepping down as the Batman, it has finally been confirmed by Ben Affleck that he will indeed play the Batman. DC and Warner Bros also announced that Matt Reeves will don the director's cap for Batman's solo movie.

While Ben Affleck affirmed fans that he will still be the Cape Crusader when he tweeted and welcomed Reeve's to his "Bat Cave," Reeve's confirmation came via a press release issued by Warner Bros. According to Comicbookmovies.com report, Reeves statement in the press release reads: "I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honoured and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

These two announcements have opened a floodgate of twitter reactions. On one side, fans rejoice that the Batman confusion has been resolved. On the other hand, Batman fans trolled Affleck as he takes on another Batman movie. It is no secret that majority of fans disliked that Christian Bale was replaced by Ben Affleck. So when Affleck announced and welcomed Reeves on board, twitter reacted in the funniest ways possible.

@BenAffleck @mattreevesLA Shine the light, dad. Let em all know you're about to fuck it up. pic.twitter.com/4PEj3UDsQ8 — ﾑ (@LegolasMomoa) February 24, 2017

@LegolasMomoa "Ben Affleck no longer wants to play batman" ?? this satisfies me on godly levels — Michael J Smith (@IvMathers) February 24, 2017

After Affleck decided to let go off the directorial responsibilities, WB were in a fix to find a new director. As a result, Reeves was approached. But before the director was confirmed, the production house brought on Chris Terrio to rewrite the script. The film was scheduled to start production in spring 2017 and was expected to release in 2018. Affleck now will don the cape in Justice League this year, as the movie releases on November 17.