Ben Affleck accused of groping numerous women

A video has resurfaced of Ben Affleck groping actress Hilarie Burton in 2003. Ben Affleck has apologised on twitter for his actions after Hilarie Burton tweeted she had not forgotten. Make up artist Anamarie Tendler and comedy writer Jen Statsky have also accused Ben Affleck of groping them. The allegations come days after Affleck condemned the actions of Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of sexual harassment and rape.