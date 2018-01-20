The Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru is not new to fire, but it is also probably not used to 5,000 armymen working to douse this blaze. The lake in South East Bengaluru caught fire on Friday, January 19, morning and while the fire has now been put out, cooling operations are still on.

Karnataka: Cooling operations underway at Bengaluru's #BellandurLake. The lake had caught fire yesterday, which was later doused. pic.twitter.com/VNnagAioin — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

Here's how the lake caught fire and how the army had to be brought in to put out the blaze in a nutshell: