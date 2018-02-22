Ace director VV Vinayak launched the shooting of the fifth movie (BSS5) of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 23.

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' film is directed by debutante Srinivas and produced by Naveen Sontineni (Nani) under the banner Vamsadhara Creations. The movie is said to have an innovative script and a new concept. The makers held a grand 'muhurath' of the film on Thursday morning.

VV Vinayak inaugurated the shooting of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' upcoming film by giving the first clap, while Telangana FDC Chairman Ram Mohan Rao directed it. Gurajala MLA Yarapathaneni Srinivas Rao and director Sriwass switched on camera at the occasion.

The producers said in a statement: "This is a special moment for us to announce our Production No 1 with young and energetic hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas under the direction of first-timer Srinivas. Our director worked as co-director for hits films like Drishyam, Gopala Gopala, Dictator and many more.

"Talking its technicians, the producers added, "He (director) narrated a superb concept never played on Bellamkonda Sai till now. We are extremely confident about the movie as most experienced technicians Chota K Naidu (Cameraman), SS Thaman (Music Director), Chinna (Art Director) are roped in."

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas director VV Vinayak's 2015 movie Alludu Seenu, which went on to become an average grosser at the box office. He went on to feature in Speedunnodu (2016), Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Saakshyam (2018), but all of them turned disasters at the box office. Now, he is trying hard to get a big break for himself. It should be seen whether debutante Srinivas' film will get it or not.