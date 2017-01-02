Bella Thorne is done with men, at least for a while. Thorne welcomed the New Year by kissing a girl and posting a photograph of the kiss on her Instagram page, sparking speculation that the actress is now romantically involved with the mystery girl.

Thorne, who came out as bisexual in August 2016, was recently in the news for her romance with Charlie Puth when she was allegedly in a relationship with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey. According to a HollywoodLife source, Thorne is willing to wait a bit before jumping into another relationship.

"Bella is happy that the drama of her breakup and her moment with Charlie has come and gone," the source said. "She is realizing that she needs some time to be single and she knows she rushed out of a relationship with Gregg Sulkin to get right back into one with Tyler and that was not the best of ideas," the source added.

Thorne broke up with Sulkin in August 2016, and just a month later she was spotted with Posey. While it is not immediately known what caused the end of the Sulkin-Thorne romance, rumours doing the rounds hint at her bisexuality coming in the way of their romance. At the time, Thorne was linked to Bella Pendergast, her older brother's ex-girlfriend. The duo sparked romance rumours after Thorne posted online pictures of them cuddling and kissing.

Thorne announced her sexual orientation on Twitter during a chat with fans just days after their split. "Aww thank you all for the accepting tweets from everyone. I love you guys," she wrote after fans expressed their support.