Bella Thorne has surprised her fans by sharing some new details about her love life. The young actress and singer revealed that she has a little crush on someone and it's not Scott Disick.

There were several rumours doing the rounds about the relationship between Famous In Love actress and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the recent past. The couple were spotted together at various places since last May.

But the 19-year-old Shake It Up actress set the records straight about her relationship with the 34-year-old television personality at the iGo.Live launch event on Wednesday, July 26. "We're friends. Deal with it. People can be friends, it's a thing. It actually happens, so get over it, guys," she said while interacting with the representative of ET Online.

Thorne added that she has absolutely nothing to say about the buzz on her relationship with Disick. "I have my eye on [someone]. I'm sure you'll figure it out soon enough," the actress dished, adding, "It's not Scott Disick."

Last week, the 19-year-old actress sparked rumours about her relationship with Blackbear after the two were spotted together in Los Angeles. The actress apparently planted a smooch on the rapper's shoulder during their outing, reported Mail Online.

Bella was super excited about attending the iGo.Live launch event and she shared the excitement by adding a video to her Instagram stories. The short clip was accompanied with the words: "So excited for the official launch of @igoliveapp tonight! Check me going live around 7:30 pm on the app. #igolive #followyourreality."