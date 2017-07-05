Bella Thorne surely knows how to set pulses racing. On Monday, the Famous In Love star nearly bared it all in a sultry bathtub photoshoot by lensman Damon Baker and she shared the pictures with her Instagram followers.

The photos show Thorne, who is heavily made up, relaxing in a bathtub fully naked. But the 19-year-old protected her modesty with her hands. "Just working on my hygiene .... #happymonday," she captioned one photograph of her exposing her side boob and bare bottoms.

"In case you were wondering my bracelet says "dubstep" ✨ 135,000 streams on @spotify in one day !?! #justcall," she captioned another picture.

The next day, she treated her Snapchat followers to a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebrations. Thorne wore a corseted American flag swimsuit for a party with her friends and she later expressed her gratitude to the nation, tweeting: "Happy birthday America. I love you and all that you have given to me!"

On the romance front, Thorne is said to be involved with Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick, who is 15 years older than her and is a father of three. However, they are yet to become exclusive.

'He's still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well,' a source told People on June 28. 'Like before, he and Bella have an understanding. They're just hanging out, hooking up and having fun. Bella loves to party and is soaking it up. She left a party over the weekend in a rush to go and hang out with him."

On June 21, the actress tweeted, "Ugh really starting to like you and it's kind of annoying," and many believe the tweet was talking about Disick.

