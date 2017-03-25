Bella Thorne on Friday took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself channelling Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The photograph has Thone draped in a white sheet looking into the camera while striking a seductive pose. She has covered up all her intimate parts, but captioned the image with a Monroe quote.

"The body is meant to be seen not all covered up" #marilynmonroe #flashback A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

"The body is meant to be seen, not all covered up," the caption read. Monroe said this back in 1984 when asked about posing nude.

In his memoir, film producer Lawrence Schiller has written about photographing Monroe nude, saying she was a dream subject for photographers.

He wrote: "Marilyn didn't have a preconceived idea of how she wanted to be seen by the public. All she wanted was to make sure that her face or body didn't appear blemished in some way: a line here or a wrinkle there. She was interested in the total image; if the whole picture worked, Marilyn was happy."

Elaborating on taking a pool sequence with the sex icon, Schiller wrote: "Marilyn was a photographer's dream subject with her clothes on, and even more stunning with them off. Her wet skin glistened. Her eyes sparkled. Her smile was provocative. There was no hint of the woman who had been in trouble for most of her life. As I shot, I was sure that the pictures I was taking were going to be beautiful and unforgettable. The flow of her spine complemented her natural curves as the water reflected the lights, and the whole scene came alive."