After all the turbulence, the 22nd Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was successfully held in Shanghai, China on Monday, November 20. Apart from a few mishaps, the annual fashion show saw a bevy of lingerie-clad beauties to storm the runway.

Victoria's Secret models Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Stella Maxwell, Martha Hunt, Alessandra Ambrosio and more showed off their stunning lingerie-clad looks on the runway.

Besides that, Lais Ribeiro showcased this year's $2 million Fantasy Bra, adorned with gold leaves and sapphire.

Vogue reports the VS Fashion Show this year was divided into six sections, including VS Pink, Millenial Nation, Winter's Tale and the Nomadic Angels.

Well, let's see all the pictures and highlights of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 here.

Bella Hadid's Angel Wings

The 21-year-old supermodel finally has got the Angel Wings at her second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction:

Bella Hadid, who is known for flashing the flesh, accidentally experienced an epic nip slip as she raised her arms while dancing during the show. The supermodel flaunted her curves in a variety of stunning lingerie at the annual fashion event.

Ming Xi's epic tumble on the stage

Chinese model Ming Xi started off well on the runway but suddenly took a tumble on the catwalk. She was helped up by model Bruna Lirio. But the 28-year-old model maintained her poise until she finished her stint on the stage.

Alessandra Ambrosio's farewell

The show ended with Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio blowing a farewell kiss from the catwalk. The 36-year-old supermodel, who walked her 17th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, earlier revealed to Entertainment Tonight it would be her last time walking the VS runway as she now wants to focus on being a mom to her two children.

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Check the pictures from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.