On Monday, Bella Hadid's fans were treated to a photo of her that showed more than she bargained for. LOVE magazine shared a naughty photo of the lingerie-clad Bella that from their Valentine's Day collection.

The 20-year-old Victoria's Secret Model looked stunning as she posed for the magazine wearing floral lingerie. During the photoshoot she suffered a wardrobe malfunction and accidently showed off more than she intended.

The magazine posted an outtake, which shows Bella flashing, from their Love 17 issue that came out two months ago. The photograph was clicked by Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland and she was styled by Steve Morriss.

"Happy Monday #outtake from Love 17 Bella Hadid by Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland," the magazine wrote on Instagram along with the photo.

Happy Monday #outtake from Love 17 Bella Hadid by Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland ❣️ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Meanwhile, Bella is also in news because of her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd's, relationship with singer Selena Gomez.

The 20-year-old model was heartbroken when she broke up with The Weeknd, but now she's annoyed by all the news about him and Selena.

"Bella is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn't want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend is slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action," a source tells HollywoodLife.com.

"Bella has muted Selena and The Weeknd mentions on her Twitter feed and is doing her best to avoid them on all her social platforms too. Bella is so over her ex and just wants to be happy and healthy. She is trying to make room for new love in her life and can't do it when she sees her ex and Selena on dates every day."