Look who's happy! Clicked with all smiles, Bella Hadid was seen stepping out after her lunch date with BFF Jesse Jo Stark and her brother Anwar in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Donning the perfect summer outfit, the 20-year-old was clicked sporting a short denim dress, topped with a tight spaghetti top accessorised with a denim jacket. She got hold of the in-vogue round sunglasses to avoid the eye-contact.

Also Read: Bella Hadid flashes her assets in a very revealing top as she looks like a 70s star

Her tall figure was captured perfectly by the paparazzi and the diva, as her usual self, gave fans another fashion inspiration. Keeping her accessories limited for the date, the Hadid sister sported a thin piece of jewellery wrapped around her neck and fell perfectly between her bosoms.

The diva ditched the traditional watch to sport a statement piece bracelet and opted for a simple pair of silver earrings as she hopped into a convertible Rolls Royce.

Lil baby ☺️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

She ditched the handbag for a casual look as she roamed the walkways of Hollywood. She sported a huge cup of dessert on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

The most precious thing A post shared by ? (@scieneofdior) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Bella has been spending quality time with the family of late. Following her busy few months, where she was seen gracing numerous fashion events, it looks like Bella's priorities at the moment is family.

The Hadid sister recently shared a few Insta-stories featuring her family over dinner and now, she spent an afternoon with 17-year-old Anwar.

Bella is the face of numerous brands so much so that a magazine called 2017 the year of Bella Hadid. She was recently seen posing for the camera for a Nars Cosmetics photoshoot. As for her personal life, she is being linked with Anthony Joshua and Leonardo Di Capro after breaking up with The Weeknd.