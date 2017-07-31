Bella Hadid and DJ Daniel Chetrit sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together in New York City.

Speculations were doing the rounds that Gigi Hadid's little sister is romantically involved with the DJ. But the people close to the 20-year-old fashion model claimed they are just friends.

"Bella and Daniel have been close friends for ages, but there's nothing romantic going on. They're just really good friends, period. Daniel has always been there for Bella and he was a great shoulder to cry on after her breakup from The Weeknd," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed Chetrit is just like a "big brother" to the fashion model. "Everyone would love if something [romantic] developed between [Bella and Daniel]. But right now, he's strictly in the friend zone," the source said.

Previously, there was a buzz that Bella is secretly dating Anthony Joshua and she is planning to take their relationship to the next level. "They both have crazy busy schedules, but Bella and Anthony are determined to work out some time to see each other again, and get to know each other better," a source said.

However, The Weeknd's former girlfriend seems still not ready to mingle. "Bella wanted to take her time and mend her heart fully before allowing herself to have feelings for a man again, and it seems that she's finally there. Anthony is hot, smart, successful, funny, and single—the perfect combination!" the source added.