Bella Hadid never shied away from flaunting her assets. Be it a fashion show or an ad campaign, the 21-year-old supermodel always dares to bare her incredible figure.

Recently, she set pulses racing by posing for one of the biggest fashion brands in the world — Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Victoria's Secret model surely knows how to captivate the camera without any prop. In one picture, she is seen posing strategically with a chair that makes her look provocative on camera.

Flaunting her enviably long legs in a skintight black leotard that accentuated her hourglass curves, Bella looked sensational in the photos.

Her skimpy leotard put her ample assets on display as she posed seductively for the camera. She completed her look with a slick high ponytail while putting her choppy side fringe on display.

Taking to Instagram, she shared one of the pictures from the footwear campaign, as she wrote: "My new @giuseppezanotti shoe campaign ss18 by my Loves @mertalas and @macpiggott styled by @carineroitfeld @gb65. So happy for another season, Love this team so much-- Thank you. [sic]"

Speaking of the campaign, Designer Giuseppe Zanotti said: "Bella, back for a second season, brings with her a rock-and-roll attitude that's also playful and seductive. The overall effect is compelling, contemporary, arresting."

Alongside the Vogue cover girl, male model Kit Butler is also seen striking pose for the same campaign.

Bella started modelling at the age of 16 and signed with IMG Models in August 2014. Gigi Hadid's younger sister was named Reader's Choice Break Out Star: Women by Models.com Industry Awards a year later.

She was also awarded with the Industry's Choice Model of the Year Award in 2016 and has continued kicking up a storm in the runways.

She recently received the title of Victoria's Secret Angel in the recent annual Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show.