Bella Hadid has been labelled the freshest face to look out for, and has also earned the honour of walking down the Victoria's Secret runway. But looks like she has just gained the biggest honour of all, by becoming the meme of the year.

In what was considered the most awkward interview ever with Complex, Bella Hadid spilled some iconic millennial lingo. And as expected, the internet had a blast, trolling her for her excessive use of words like "dope", "fresh", "quiet" and "homeboy".

Also read: Is Bella Hadid secretly dating Daniel Chetrit?

The interview was a part of Complex magazine's "Sneaker Shopping: series, and most netizens believe that saying Bella sounded all sorts of bizarre would be an understatement!

Bella and her sister Gigi are no strangers to taking the internet by storm by often sporting trends that are considered cultural appropriation. But this time the 21-year-old seems to have taken it a bit too far as her choice of words in the segment has been criticised majorly.

Cringeworthy and inauthentic are just some of the reactions to remarks social media has come up with. The question asked was simple: What she likes in a guy's footwear. Bella answered it rather... strangely, saying his shoes have to be "fresh".

"If homeboy is coming through with these, it's quiet," she claimed very awkwardly. For those as unaware about the usage of "quiet", guess she meant it wouldn't have much of an impact.

She added: "Yeah, no, it's quiet for him." She continued: "But if he comes through in, like, these — you got some Air Maxes out here, you got some Jordans — homeboy is going to, like... get it."

Watch the exact bit of the interview that went viral on Twitter and gained the most attention, here:

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

This is also the particular tweet that boosted the video's reach all over Twitter, and the rest is just history.

From bizarre show choices to timely application, the memes peaked in all their wholesome glory!

if homeboy comes through with these it's quiet pic.twitter.com/2OALtbla3k — e (@beyonseh) October 8, 2017

if homeboy comes thru in these,,, it's quiet for him



but if he comes thru in theeeeese, homeboy's gonna like,,,, get it pic.twitter.com/EDsD9L9A63 — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) October 9, 2017

When homeboy walks in with them air max 94s not knowing he could ...get iiittt pic.twitter.com/N4pYqyq0TG — SUNNYVALE GARDENS (@AAANTWON) October 8, 2017

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop ? pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017

if homeboys coming through with these it's quiet pic.twitter.com/dlnZsMWbmP — nicky♂ (@tropicocunt) October 5, 2017

if he comes through with these...homeboys gonna like..........ᵍᵉᵗ ᶦᵗᵗᵗᵗ pic.twitter.com/GCH3LnUhuf — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) October 7, 2017

if home girl comes through with these, it's quiet.... but if she comes through in these, homegirl's gonna like, get it pic.twitter.com/VvnGI8UQnN — reggie (@1942bs) October 8, 2017

if homeboy coming through with these.... pic.twitter.com/JBkDKShP0T — ? Eshe ? (@africanpunani) October 6, 2017

If homeboy comes through with these, it's quiet. but if he comes through in like... theeese............. pic.twitter.com/yiQmb5I6a2 — farha (@shutyourhell) October 8, 2017

but if he comes in with THESE homeboys gonna like

get it pic.twitter.com/PZX2oonioZ — jule (@countryb1lly) October 6, 2017

If homeboy realizes that Christopher Columbus is a mass murderer and didn't "discover" anything...he's gonna like....get it — Kay✨ (@KayStrong___) October 9, 2017

if homegirl comes through with kylie cosmetics on then its quiet but if homegirl comes through with fenty beauty homegirls gonna like get it — wen (@wendavious) October 8, 2017

if homeboy is coming through with commitment and communication



homeboy is gonna like.......



get it pic.twitter.com/DEgNTV9Bsh — spook(a)y(la) (@ghostforum) October 6, 2017

If homeboy comes thru w the father john misty

then its quiet



but if he comes thru w the sufjan stevens

then homeboys gonna like... get it pic.twitter.com/j6hMT11iul — ? (@flexxistential) October 9, 2017

If homeboy comes thru with the "lol" then its quiet but if he comes thru with the "NSKWKWHWIQ" then homeboys gonna like.....get it. pic.twitter.com/KAeCOp4UOH — angie??? (@angievictoriah) October 8, 2017

And lastly this iconic one:

but if homeboy coming through with good emotional intelligence, got some MATURITY here, then he's gonna like....,,,.get it https://t.co/usPw56jv6L — ?i just spookily (@Phomufoos) October 7, 2017

Bella later explained in her interview that love for sneakers is something that binds us all. "Basketball, rappers, models — everybody kind of comes together and makes the sickest shoe they possibly can."

Safe to say, sneaker enthusiasm and of course her becoming the latest meme has indeed bound a lot of people!

Catch the full Complex interview here: