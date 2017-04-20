After living it up in Dubai last weekend, Bella Hadid made her way to London on Wednesday, and she made sure she turned heads in a baggy camouflage jumpsuit.

She was photographed arriving at St Pancras International station in the eye-catching number that she teamed up with black boots and a cap. The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend flashed a bit of skin by leaving the top few buttons of her jumpsuit open.

This attire is a far cry from the model's usual style, as she is often seen flaunting her svelte frame in tight-fitting outfits.

However, later that evening, the 20-year-old model was dressed in her usual style. She dined at Sexy Fish in Mayfair wearing a pink fluffy top that she paired with a mini skirt and patterned tights. Hadid was her glamorous self, but nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her skirt rode up while she was getting into a waiting car.

Hadid avoided an awkward run-in with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd last weekend at Coachella by jetting off to Dubai for work. She dated The Weeknd for about 18 months before calling it quits in November 2016. Just a few weeks later, he was photographed kissing Gomez and the two have been inseparable since then.

Things are surely heating up between Gomez and The Weeknd, and according to an In Touch source, Gomez has marriage on her mind. "She's told pals that they're planning to exchange vows in August once he finishes his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour. She knows The Weeknd is her soul mate," the insider added, "And doesn't want to spend years waiting to get married."