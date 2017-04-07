Former lovers Bella Hadid and The Weeknd do not want to know what is happening in each other's lives. The duo, who split up in November 2016, has unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

The Weeknd started dating fellow singer Selena Gomez just weeks after his split from the Victoria's Secret model. Shortly after photographs of them kissing hit the internet in January, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Interestingly, both The Weeknd and Gomez have decided to erase Hadid from popping up on their feed as well.

Hadid seems to be keeping herself busy with modelling assignments post her breakup with The Weeknd. She also seems to be enjoying her single life, if the photographs on her Instagram page are any indication, and Hadid has no plans to enter into a new relationship any time soon.

"I'm just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be," Hadid, 20, told Porter magazine. "I'm not really worried about what guys think about me, I'm just trying to be a woman!"

Reflect and recharge ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Hadid has been turning down every guy who has expressed an interest in going out with her, claimed a HollywoodLife source.

"Everyone wants to date Bella [Hadid]. She gets asked out like ten times a day," the insider said. "Her friends are all trying to set her up, too, but so far, she's turning everyone down. She's just not ready and she has no interest. She's still getting over her breakup from The Weeknd. He obviously has no problem moving on, but she's not built that way. It's going to take time and she's okay with that."