Bella Hadid set pulses racing by flaunting her bare breasts at the Alexandre Vauthier show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old model was dressed in a sheer black top that technically covered her slender frame from head to toe. But the model's decision to ditch her bra resulted in her flashing her breasts as she walked the runway.

She completed her look with dangling earrings and a hat.

Hadid also stole the show at the Vogue party by turning up in a ruffled tangerine dress that exposed her toned legs.

While her professional life seems to be on the upswing, Hadid seems to be taking her time getting into a new relationship. Hadid and The Weeknd ended their romance in November 2016 and she has not been in a serious relationship since then. But she was recently linked to Drake, something her ex was supposedly not too happy about.

"He wants her to be happy," a HollywoodLife source said about The Weeknd. "But her being with Drake hits way too close to home. Drake is one of Abel's closest friends," the insider explained. "They hang out all the time, so it would just be weird if he was with Bella."

"Abel would never try and tell Drake who he could and couldn't date, and it's not like he ran interference. But he was not thrilled and it's likely that Drake heard about it," the insider added.

The Weeknd is currently dating Selena Gomez, who was said to be close to Bella's elder sister Gigi. Shortly after news of Gomez and The Weeknd's romance surfaced, Bella unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Opening @alexandrevauthier tonight Thank you my love for having me ...Another beautiful and powerful show...an incredible designer and friend so much fun❤️Bravo A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT