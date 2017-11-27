Bella Hadid left very little to the imagination as she recently shared a few revealing pictures on her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old starlet posted her bikini-clad pictures which left her 15.8 million Instagram followers awestruck.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, who recently stormed the runway of the annual fashion show in Shanghai, put her stunning figure on display as she is seen leaning against a wall in one picture.

The bikini-clad model was busy soaking up some sun in another picture which she captioned, "Wavy."

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Wavy A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Following the stunning display in the VS Fashion Show, the catwalk queen took to Instagram to share some moments from the show.

In one photo, the younger Hadid sister is seen donning black lacy lingerie with blue feather wings and matching gloves, which she captioned: "What a dream come true...This year felt like my first year all over again.

"Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by me."

The model, who received the Angel Wing for the first time, continued: "Yesterday was so unreal on so many levels. It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful. I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can't stop smiling thinking about it!!! I can't wait for you all to tune in to this show."

Aside from this, the model's former boyfriend The Weeknd reportedly wants to rekindle the romance with her as he sent flower bouquet and a special note during the annual fashion gala.