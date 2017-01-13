Bella Hadid on Thursday took to Instagram to share a short clip of her in a skimpy black bikini, and the model flashed ample side boobs as she struck a pose.

Hadid posted this video just hours after a semi-nude photograph of Selena Gomez was posted online by Mert Alas. The photographer can be seen in the reflection of the mirror behind Gomez, who has covered her breasts with a towel, but the nude coloured thong did nothing to cover up her butt.

Hadid and Gomez seem to have had a falling out after the latter was photographed kissing The Weeknd, Hadid's ex boyfriend. Shortly after the photographs of their make-out session were published, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, thereby hinting that she wasn't okay with the new romance.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on the cover of GQ where he has opened up about his sex life as well as how he sees himself. He is never going to be the "sexiest man in the room," but he's okay with it, The Weeknd says in the article.

"Look at me, this is who I am. I'm not gonna walk into the club and be like, 'Oh shit, I'm the sexiest guy in here.' The reason why they [women] want to fuck with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I'd rather just focus on doing that," he said, adding that his lyrics are based on real life sexual encounters.

The Weeknd also opened up about marriage, saying he has no plans to walk down the aisle just yet. "I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married," he said. "The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."