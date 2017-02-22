Bella Hadid on Monday night suffered a wardrobe malfunction that resulted in her flashing her breast, and this incident was quickly snapped by the waiting paparazzi.

Also read:This is Us: A Reddit user may have figured out how Jack died

Hadid, who seemed to be in good spirits as she partied with Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson, was wearing a leather dress with a plunging neckline when the wardrobe malfunction occurred. She seemed oblivious to the fashion faux pas as she slipped into the back of a waiting car after having a good time with fellow models at Love magazine's party.

In recent times, Hadid has been in the news for her numerous topless photoshoots. Just last week, it was revealed that the Victoria's Secret model took off her top for a sexy photoshoot for V Magazine. In the black-and-white photo she is seen looking seductively into the camera and the model did not try to cover up her chest and her nipple is clearly visible.That issue of V Magazine will go on sale on March 9.

Back in December, Hadid was featured in yet another topless photoshoot for Paper magazine. In an interview with the publication she opened up about her future goals, saying she would like to try out acting. "I think [acting] would be really fun, because it's exciting to be in front of the camera on film instead of just pictures," she said. "I have so many goals, [but] most of the time I like to keep them to myself, because I'm really superstitious."

On the romance front, Hadid is currently single after splitting up with singer The Weeknd in November. While the duo did not reveal the reason for their breakup, it came as a shocker as it was just in August that Hadid gushed about her boyfriend. "I'm dating Abel," Bella shared with Glamour magazine. "I don't see him as The Weeknd. I'm proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."