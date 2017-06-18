Bella Hadid has set the internet on fire again while showing off her svelte figure. The 20-year-old model has been showing off her enviable figure a lot of late.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid donned a burnt orange coloured bra top along with a high-waisted trousers. And, she kept her similar-coloured coat on her shoulder. The model looked straight from Hollywood's golden age.

Taking to Instagram, the young starlet captioned the photo, "Dove". The sultry image of Victoria's Secret model racked up more than 8 lakhs likes in no time.

The brunette recently displayed her toned abs and sensational figure in a recent cover shoot for Vogue Italia. Gigi Hadid's younger sister was seen wearing a sexy leotard.

Recently some of her new pictures emerged online claiming the model is dating Byron Bay-born model Jordan Barrett. Meanwhile, she took to Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss rumours as she wrote, "J is like a brother to me."

Lately, her name has been connected with A-listers including Anthony Joshua, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton. She had previously dated The Weeknd. She recently attended Met Gala, 70th Cannes Film Festival, the CFDA Fashion Awards while flaunting her gorgeous figure.