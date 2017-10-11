Cooked foods, in general, are better than their raw counterparts. In fact, it is not right to go on a completely raw food diet. But there are some foods which are actually healthier if you eat them raw. In case of milk or meat, it is always suggested to boil or cook respectively as it will kill the germs. However, in case of some foods, when you boil, steam or stir-fry them, the nutrients present in them are affected.

Nutritionists suggest that it is better to eat the following foods raw, take a look:

Bell peppers

The amount of vitamin C in bell peppers is much more than that of oranges. However, if bell peppers are cooked at more than 375 degrees, it destroys the nutritional value completely. Vitamin C present in the bell pepper actually gets destroyed as it is heat sensitive.

Coconut

Coconut in its raw state it is one of the most hydrating foods, a rich source of healthy fats and has high levels of electrolytes. It does not contain the same amount of health benefits when it is dried or desiccated.

Nuts

Raw nuts are the best for health. If you like having roasted nuts, it will give you fibre and protein for sure, but you'll lose three micro-nutrients- iron, magnesium and phosphorous. Moreover, it is not too healthy to have roasted nuts as it will give you extra fat. So, have the nuts raw or soak them overnight, as it makes it easier for the body to absorb all the nutrients present in the nuts.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in calcium and vitamin C. The dark green vegetable also contains a compound known as sulforaphane that helps in lowering blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy. When you cook the vegetable the sulforaphane level goes down by 70 percent. So, it is better to add the vegetable in your salad instead of cooking it or boiling it.

Berries

Fresh berries have water-soluble vitamins and minerals but when they are dried they lose their nutrients. Berries are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants such as polyphenols and anthocyanins that are sensitive to temperature as well as light. It is therefore suggested to eat them raw or keep the temperature minimum when you are cooking them, in order to preserve their quality.