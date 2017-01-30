- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Anarchist squatters were attacked by a gang of men using missiles in a luxury Belgravia flat – close to chef Nigella Lawsons home – in London, on the 28 January.
Most popular