Solo is Dulquer Salmaan's most ambitious project, which is the debut Malayalam movie of Bollywood director Bejoy Nambiar. The young star has also guaranteed it to be a great cinema with a novel idea.

This is Dulquer Salmaan's packed schedule for 2017

Recently, reports had it that the movie will hit screens on June 23, but the filmmaker has now come forward clarifying that it is just a rumour. Bejoy adds that they haven't finalised the release date yet and will announce it once they decide it.

"Read about SOLO releasing on June 23rd. Well we haven't officially locked a date yet. When we do we will announce [sic]," Bejoy posted on his Twitter page.

The upcoming movie, which also stars Arthi Venkatesh, Parthiepan, Anson Paul and Ann Augustine in pivotal roles, is being simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil. The filmmaker had also earlier revealed that the movie will have four other heroines apart from Arthi. Dulquer's interesting look in Solo was recently leaked online, and has already impressed the audience. Solo is the production venture of Bejoy under his home production banner Getaway films in association with Abaam films.

Meanwhile, Dulquer, who has a tight schedule in 2017, has wrapped up the shooting of his part in actor Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, in which he makes an extended cameo appearance. After finishing the schedule of Solo, Dulquer will join Salaam Bukhari's yet-to-be-tilted project in May, followed by Desingh Periyasamy's Tamil movie in July, Lal Jose's upcoming movie Oru Bhayangara Kamukan and Ra Karthik's Tamil movie. The Kerala State Film Award winner is also rumoured to be a part of Pathemari director Salim Ahamed's next And The Oscar Goes To, and his next Comrade In America (CIA) with Amal Neerad will be released soon.