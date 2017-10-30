Akshay Kumar has been in news after his "bajata hoon" comment to Mallika Dua on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge sparked a controversy recently.

Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna reacted to the row on social media with two posts, one in a serious vein, and then in a satirical manner.

She wrote: "I couldn't resist these two and after this I am done :) #LameJokes" and mentioned in a small note — What is Akshay Kumar's favorite car? Bell Gadi. Why did Akshay Kumar to go the mosque? He wanted to hear some duas. [sic]"

To this, Mallika Dua reacted on Twitter with a long "Hahahaha". Is she actually being funny or sarcastic? Only she can tell.

Mallika Dua penned an open letter on Twitter addressing her infamous incident with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge asking people 'wouldn't the actor be offended if someone jokingly made sexist comments on his daughter' saying, "Nitaara ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajaata hoon."

For the uninitiated, Mallika Dua is no stranger to sexist jokes and adult humour. There are numerous videos of hers on YouTube where she can be seen using sex slangs and double meaning jokes.

Questioning the entire scenario, Twinkle took to Twitter and posted a note on why nothing was wrong about Akshay's statement.

She wrote:

Would like to address the controversy on the sets of The Laughter Challenge. The show has a bell which the judges ring after a contestant's exceptional performance and when Ms. Dua went forward to ring the bell, Mr Kumar said, "Mallika Ji aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hun" A pun on the words and actions related to ringing the bell. It's a colloquial phrase that both men and women use – for instance, "I am going to bajao him/her" or "I got bajaoed", Red FM even has a tagline 'Bajatey Rao' all without sexist connotations. Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua's father, had written a post – it's been taken down now, stating, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar." Should Mr Dua's statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context?

She went on to add: