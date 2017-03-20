Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's Beyhadh is all set to take a three-year leap, after which both the lead actors will be seen in a never-seen-before look. The first season saw Jennifer's character Maya married to Arjun aka Kushal and living a happy life that she had wished for.

The second season will see the darker side of their love life. The promo of the Season 2 was unveiled recently, and it showed Maya walking out of the bathroom in a robe. The actress gives a glimpse of her bare back and looks sexier than ever in the promo.

On the other hand, Arjun will be seen turning into an angry and aggressive man, post the time jump.

The second instalment of the popular show will see Arjun hating Maya to the core and the reason for the dent in their marriage will be a miscarriage suffered by Maya, SpotboyE reported.

Beyhadh became a favourite show of many on Indian television because of its unique storyline and the brilliant performances by the good-looking actors. Jennifer and Kushal's onscreen chemistry has been a major highlight of the show. Their recent lovemaking scenes also grabbed a lot of eyeballs and became the talk of the town.

Reports have been doing the rounds that in the post-leap storyline, a new character will join the team who will get romantically involved with the third lead of the show, Saanjh (played by Aneri Vajani).

Related