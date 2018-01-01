It is going to be a special year for Behati Prinsloo as she and her singer husband Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The Victoria's Secret model is already a mother of a beautiful little baby girl and recently announced that she is expecting her second child in 2018.

To mark the special year, Behati took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her daughter to wish followers a great 2018. In the New Year wish, the diva is topless while her daughter Dusty Rose with Levine nowhere to be seen in the image.

The black and white picture sees the VS model in a pair of jeans sticking her tongue out while Dusty high above her protruding tummy. The adorable mother-daughter picture watches Dusty attempting to grab hold her Behati's sticking out tongue.

Behati strategically placed Dusty on her bosom to cover her modesty while flaunting her growing stomach. Facing her daughter, Behati is seen letting her tresses fall on her bare back while she sported no accessories in the shot.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Behati captioned it: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! Let's be kind to one another and our planet ...2017 was cray. Can't wait to meet our newest addition in 2018."

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last November, the Maroon 5 lead singer confirmed that he and his model wife are expecting another baby girl. "It's a girl, we're having another girl," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

The 38-year-old, who tied the knot with Behati in 2014, also confessed that he and Behati want a huge family and might not just stop at two children.

"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos. She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies," he said.