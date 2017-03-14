The makers of Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, have released the trailer of the action-drama. The trailer of the film is powerful with some bold dialogues and action sequences.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Begum Jaan is based on true events on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. The trailer of Begum Jaan shows Vidya in the titular role, playing the character of a brothel owner.

The trailer reveals that the film's plot revolves around the struggle of Begum Jaan and her associates to protect the brothel from being demolished by government officials. The brothel is on a land that would mark the border between India and Pakistan.

Vidya is seen in a bold and strong role, and looks promising in the character. There are a couple of powerful feministic dialogues as well in the trailer. Apart from Vidya, the movie also features Gauhar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda among others. The trailer suggests that the movie will have a number of action scenes.

Amitabh Bachchan has given the voice-over for the trailer that certainly adds more weight to the video. Vidya is known for portraying strong women-centric roles, and Begum Jaan appears to be the most powerful character of her career.

The film is slated to be released on April 14. Check the trailer here: