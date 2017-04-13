Vidya Balan's movie Begum Jaan will hit the theatres on Friday, April 14, and ahead of the movie release, the makers had held a special screening for the who's who of Bollywood. Begum Jaan has impressed celebrities and a large section of critics, who have heaped praises on the film for its brilliant story.

Celebrities like Jackky Bhagnani, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rekha, Salil Acharya attended the screening. Critics have claimed that Vidya has pulled off the rugged character of a brothel woman quite impeccably.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Begum Jaan is based on true events in the backdrop of Punjab during India's Partition in 1947. It is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Bengali film Rajkahini, which was released in 2015, and had won several awards at various international film festivals. The original film featured Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role, and was based in Bengal.

Begum Jaan's plot revolves around the struggle of Begum Jaan (played by Vidya) and her associates to protect the brothel from being demolished by government officials. The brothel is on a land that would mark the border between India and Pakistan. Apart from Vidya, the movie also features Naseeruddin Shah, Gauhar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda among others.

Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan here:

Here are some of the celebrities reviews of Begum Jaan:

Jackky Bhagnani: "All the best to team #BegumJaan !! Some jaw dropping performances !! @GAUAHAR_KHAN @vidya_balan !! More power to you girls !!!"

Actor Salilacharya, in a series of tweets, praised the performances but at the same time claimed the film to be tad slow.

"U have nailed it @GAUAHAR_KHAN tht scene ufff #BegumJaan and @pallavisharda how hot r u looking and watta strong performance #applause"

"And the master returns @vidya_balan #BegumJaan the queen of pauses , tehrav #performance"

"But #BegumJaan inspite of superb performances suffers in pace and editing .. juts too slow to make u go wow sadly"

Below are the Begum Jaan movie review by critics:

Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day said: "It's pretty ballsy for Vidya Balan to pick up a part like Begum's, although on the face of it, she seems far too soft and feminine to pull of this rugged character, who's foul-mouthed, cynical, suppressed, confident, and very much the head of an independent republic herself. I'm glad this effective film, on the same subject (Indo-Pak partition), is out in Indian theatres for audiences to sit (if not take a stand), and ponder over. In the words of Sahir, used well in this beautiful picture, "Woh subah kabhi toh aayegi."

Stay tuned for more updates.