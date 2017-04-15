Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan is the latest film to fall victim to movie piracy. Rumour has it that the film has been made available for free download and streaming by several illegal websites. The pirated copies of Begum Jaan are of poor quality, yet, it will still find many takers, who would chose to watch the film at the comfort of their home rather than buying expensive tickets.

Begum Jaan Day 1 box office collection: Vidya Balan's film fails to beat Kahaani 2 record

Since downloading of films from the web is illegal, watching films online has become the new trend in the field of piracy. While some movies make its way to the internet a day after their release, there have been instances when movies were leaked online even before they hit the screens.

The film industry, too, takes measures to prevent their films from such malpractices, yet, downloaded and online versions of movies continue making their way to the internet in some way or the other.

Now, the question is, will the leaked version affect the box office collection of the film? While it is likely to affect the movie's business to a certain extent, a large section of people will opt for watching the movie on a 70mm screen in high quality.

Meanwhile, Begum Jaan has collected Rs 3.94 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. The movie is the Hindi adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini and based on true events in the backdrop of Punjab during India's partition in 1947.