The first look of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Begum Jaan is out. The actress took to her Twitter handle to share a glimpse of the character she portrays in the film.

Holding a hookah in her hand and dressed in a ghaghra and long -sleeved blouse, Vidya looks intense and carries a commanding personality in the Begum Jaan poster. The poster's tagline, "My Body, My House, My Country, My Rules," also hints at the movie's storyline.

Set in the backdrop of Punjab during India's Partition in 1947, Begum Jaan will see Vidya play a madam at a brothel. It is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Bengali film Rajkahini, which was released in 2015, and won several awards at various international film festivals. The original film featured Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role, and was based in Bengal.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Gauahar Khan, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt, Begum Jaan will hit the theatres on April 14, 2017.