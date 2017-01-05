Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has won millions of hearts with her stellar performances over the years and she is now set to appear in Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan. The first look of the movie has recently surfaced online and the actress shows her badass side.

Also read: Is Sara Ali Khan dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar and not Veer Pahariya?

In the first look, Vidya is seen lying on a cot smoking hookah with her sevikas around her. The Kahaani 2 actress seems to have consciously decided to do such intense roles. Begum Jaan is said to be a remake of a Bengali film Rajkahini and Vidya will play the role of a brothel's madam in it.

Set in the backdrop of the partition and changing political scenario, Begum Jaan is a story of survivors as they defy nations to save their homes. The shooting of the film is almost over with just some dubbing and post production work remaining.

Also, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film an 'A' certificate without any cuts, but has asked to mute or replace a few cuss words. "I visited the Central CBFC office for the first time. They have agreed to give us an 'A' certificate with no cuts at all, if we mute or replace certain cuss words like 'mad****od' and 'bhe****d' which we have agreed to do. I will take the final call on what to replace them with when I see the film in one flow. In fact, they even mentioned to me that they are usually very strict with words, but they have let certain words pass in our film owing to the context in which they have been said," Srijit told Mumbai Mirror.

The film will also see the veteran Asha Bhosle crooning a song and it will be composed by Anu Malik. Shot in parts of Punjab, Delhi and Jharkhand, Begum Jaan also stars Pallavi Sharda, Gauahar Khan and Naseeruddin Shah, and it will be released on March 17.