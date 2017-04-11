Vidya Balan's upcoming movie Begum Jaan, which releases on Friday, April 14, has been creating a lot of buzz, as it is the Hindi adaptation of award-winning Bengali film Rajkahini, starring Rituparna Sengupta.

While fans of Vidya are eagerly waiting to watch the actress in a never-seen-before look, it can't be ignored that the movie is crucial for Vidya's career, after she delivered back-to-back flops. Although she is a phenomenal actor, there is no denying that box office success also matters.

Ahead of Begum Jaan's release, let us look at some of the reasons for Vidya's downturn

Unconventional looks

People have set a kind of standard for Bollywood actresses wherein they need to look made-up and curvy, and the ones who can't fit themselves into this stereotype, aren't considered among the best actresses. Unfortunately, Vidya has fallen victim to this. Despite being gorgeous, the forever sari-clad Vidya has not been able to create enough of an oomph factor, which is a must in today's industry.

Box office failures

After the release of Dirty Picture, followed by Kahaani, Vidya was on par with the Khans of Bollywood in terms of box office collection and was considered to be the most sought-after actress of Bollywood. She also bagged the most number of female-centric films. However post Kahaani, her films have failed to impress viewers.

Choice of films

The actress's bad choice in films is another reason for her downfall. Ghanchakkar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Bobby Jasoos, and Humari Adhuri Kahani were some of the films that lacked strong content and bombed at the box office.

Marital status

For ages now, married actresses have seen a downturn in their careers. However, actresses like Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been breaking that stereotype by bagging good roles. But it looks like the same is not the case with Vidya, who has been struggling to maintain her position in the industry.