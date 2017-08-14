Urvashi Rautela has been a lot in news these days for reportedly being the lead actress in upcoming movie Hate Story 4. But a look on social media shows how the sizzling diva is all over the internet for her super hot photos.

There were reports recently that Urvashi agreed to be part of the erotic thriller Hate Story 4 but under one condition. The actress reportedly asked the makers of the movie to tone down kissing and other intimate scenes if they want her on board.

Reports had said that the makers of Hate Story 4 agreed and thus, Urvashi will be seen in the next instalment of the popular franchise. This news left her fans in much excitement. Although Urvashi has not been seen in many movies till date, she has a good fan base for her sexy onscreen avatar and gorgeous looks.

She has not been able to portray her acting prowess but now, the former Miss Diva 2015 is willing to grab some strong roles. Although Hate Story franchise has been mostly known for its bold scenes, it also has been coming up the actresses with strong characters.

While fans are now eagerly waiting to see Urvashi sizzle in Hate Story 4, social media is flooded with several steamy photos of the actress. Some of the pictures show Urvashi raising the temperature in a bikini, some others are from photoshoots and movie scenes.

Nevertheless, one thing is common in all the photos, and that is the hot quotient that Urvashi carries with grace. Check some of the super sexy photos of Urvashi that are doing the rounds on social media: