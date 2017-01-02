Aamir Khan's Dangal has impressed the audience and so has Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of Geeta Phogat in the movie.

What many viewers don't know is the fact that Dangal is not Fatima's debut film. The actress made her acting debut as a child artiste in Chachi 420, the hit film starring Kamal Hassan that was released in 1997. Fatima was 5 years old when she essayed the role of Kamal's daughter, Bharti. She was later part of several TV series, and also featured in small roles in movies like Akaash Vani, Tahaan and Bittoo Boss.

Talking about working with Kamal Hassan, Fatima told the Press Trust of India (PTI): "I don't remember much about working with Kamal Hassan sir as I was too small. I remember I had great time. As a child you are innocent, you don't think about acting, you are just there and do it. I wish I remember more about the experience, with him. Now, if I work with him I will be more attentive, analyse everything. I hope I get to work with him."

Fatima added that she wanted to inculcate in herself many qualities of her co-star Aamir. "I want to imbibe everything from him (Aamir)...His intelligence, understanding of cinema, the kind of human being he is. He is so passionate about his work and he pays attention to details," she said.

"Even if I imbibe 10 per cent of it there will be a difference in my professional and personal life. I look upto him," she added.

Meanwhile, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, which is based on the life of Haryana-based wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, earned over Rs 250 crore in just 10 days after it was released on December 23.