Vaani Kapoor has appeared on the latest cover of Elle India magazine and looks stunning in a pretty yellow dress.

Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor turns 'handsome' from beautiful, say Twitterati

The 28-year-old had recently appeared in Bollywood film Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh. It was the first time that she played the female lead role in a Bollywood movie.

Watch: Not just Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor kisses a girl also in Befikre?

She looks gorgeous on the January 2017 cover of Elle India. After playing the role of a girl-next-door girl in Shudh Desi Romance, Vaani surprised all with her hot appearance in Befikre.

The actress shared as many as 23 kisses with Ranveer in the movie and also flaunted her curves in bikini. There appeared to be a significant change in her face and body from Shudh Desi Romance to Befikre, which triggered rumours of her undergoing some cosmetic surgery.

However, the actress denied the buzz saying that she is just two films old and cannot afford a surgery like that. The movie Befikre had an average run at the box office, but the actress certainly grabbed much limelight for her sizzling appearance in the film. Check Vaani's gorgeous look on the cover of Elle India: