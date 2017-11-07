We did report in June 2017 that WWE could be planning on bringing back the blockbuster intergender matches, that has played a major part in the popularity of the Attitude Era. On Tuesday November 7, we are set to witness one such man vs woman match after a long hiatus.

The gorgeous 'Irish lass kicker' Becky Lynch takes on James Ellsworth, an accomplice to WWE Diva Carmella. The intergender match takes place on SmackDown Live at the Manchester Arena.

As of now, this is just a one-off encounter as Triple H, WWE legend who holds a corporate position in the company now, categorically stated that an intergender match in present times won't have much of an impact and none would want to witness a man beating a woman in the ring.

"I don't think the real world is ready to see a guy beat the crap out of the woman. Maybe it works at small levels like in indie wrestling, but I don't feel it will [work] for the WWE," Triple H had mentioned.

It's go time! #beckyvsellsworth tomorrow night on #sdlive #sdmanchester A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

The build-up to a possible fight between Becky and Ellsworth has been going on from long. Since Ellsworth helped Carmella to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the MITB 2017 pay-per-view, a Twitter war has been waging between the two.

With WWE legend Shane McMahon in charge of SmackDown Live, we did predict that the match would finally see the light of the day later this year...and it did turn out to be true!

Also on the November 7 edition of SmackDown Live, the phenomenal AJ Styles takes on the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

WWE SmackDown Live November 7

Time: 8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, 1 am GMT [Wednesday]).

Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter