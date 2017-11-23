Because This Is My First Life, the tvN romantic comedy drama, could feature a surprising plot twist for Nam Se Hee and Yoon Ji Ho when the show returns with episode 15, next Monday, November 27, at 9.30 pm KST.

Nam Se Hee, the software engineer will probably try everything to win back the trust of his wife Yoon Ji Ho, who is a screenwriter. His former lover Ko Jung Min might help him in rekindling romance with the screenwriter.

In the meantime, Yoon Ji Ho could prepare herself for a new beginning. She may insist on cancelling their contract with the software engineeer and convince him to focus on a fresh start.

Episode 15 of Because This Is My First Life could also feature the blossoming romance between Sim Won Seok and Yoon Bo Mi. A section of fans believe that the duo will end up as a cute office couple.

"Looks like Won Seok and Bo-Mi will become cute office couple. Sometimes decision to breaking up and moving on is best compared to stacking up hard feelings towards the person you once loved unconditionally and trying hard to compromise. It is better than that," wrote a follower of the mini-series.

Although it was shocking to see a breakup between Sim Won Seok and Yang Ho Rang, the viewers are desperately looking forward to see their new love life.

"It is good to see the second couple (Won Seok and Ho Rang) moving on choosing different roads they want to travel. Kang Sung Wook from Heart Signal is playing a role of sweet guy from dating app meeting Ho Rang through fate. I wish they end up together as they both want same thing in life, marriage," stated a viewer.

Watch the preview below:

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Because This Is My First Life episode 15 next Monday at 9.30 pm KST.

In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 14 episodes online here, in case you missed them.