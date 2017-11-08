Because This Is My First Life fans now know that Yoon Ji Ho is not the first love of Nam Se Hee. He was not even a bachelor before his marriage with Ji Ho. Se Hee was either a divorcee or a widower. The viewers will get to know more about his first marriage in the upcoming episodes.

But the biggest question is if Ji Ho will get her happy ending. Her biggest dream in life was to meet her life partner unexpectedly. She now believes that her dream was fulfilled through Se Hee.

Ji Ho does not know anything about Se Hee's first marriage and she has started dreaming about a happy life with him. So, the viewers are desperately waiting to see her reaction after she finds out about his first marriage.

Because This Is My First Life fans will have to watch episode 11 next Monday, November 13, to know more about it since the preview only features happy moments between the onscreen couple.

Meanwhile, a section of fans is still reeling over the shocking plot twist of Se Hee's first marriage.

"I was really shocked to see that at the ending ep 9!!! The marriage certificate is a plot twist that make me upset and sad because it shows that ji ho is not the first love of se hee~ as I know first love is very hard to forget...arfhhh I felt it is unfair for ji ho because se hee is her first love," stated a fan of Because This Is My First Life.

"i am so surprised to see the marriage certificate..... omg... i almost cried because he said love is also once.....meaning that he loved someone before...." wrote another viewer.

"I think that Se Hee saying there can be only 1 love is going to be the problem they will face. I think his previous wife Jung Min was the one love of his life. I am assuming she passed away," opined another follower.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Because This Is My First Life episode 11 next Monday at 9.30 pm KST.

In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 10 episodes online here, in case you missed them.